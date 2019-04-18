Thursday, 18 April 2019

ODS removes Klaus Jr. from Parliamentary Education Committee

The Civic Democrats finally managed to remove former ODS member Vaclav Klaus Jr. as the Chairman of the Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport of the Chamber of Deputies, on Wednesday.

The ODS had earlier failed to replace Klaus Jr. as Chair after he was expelled from the party, when other parties supported him in the committee.

According to Czech Television, ODS had the entire house vote instead and removed Klaus Jr. from the Committee itself, where he will be replaced by ODS member Karel Krejza.