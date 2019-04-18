Petříček to travel to Bratislava for V4 meeting with France
Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomas Petříček (ČSSD) will travel to Bratislava on Thursday, April 18th, for a meeting of Visegrad 4 Foreign Ministers with the French Foreign Minister.
According to MZV.cz, the meeting will focus on pressing issues including Brexit and preparations for EU Parliamentary elections in May. The ministers will also address European defence and security issues with respect to the situation in the Western Balkans and Ukraine.
