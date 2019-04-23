Electricity prices at highest in seven years
Czech Television reports that electricity prices are at the highest they have been in the last seven years and are expected to continue rising.
PRE or Pražská energetika, was the last major electricity supplier in the country to raise its prices, and on average, households in Prague are paying an extra CZK 50 per month more, in 2019, than what did they did in the last year.
However, customers who use electricity for heating have been spared the worst of the price increase, with the previous winter being one of the warmest on record and overall electricity consumption declining, in comparison to previous years.
