Forest fire in the Pilsen region

Prague Daily Monitor |
23 April 2019

Fire fighters doused a potentially life-threating forest fire on the outskirts of Pilsen, on Monday evening. Novinky.cz reports that the fire spread to the northern edge of Pilsen, behind the Lochotín housing estate towards Krkavec Hill.

The fire engulfed the Chotikov forest, before fire fighters managed to bring it under control and prevent it from spreading further. A special fire-dousing helicopter was used in the process.

The area has been cordoned off for the next few days as a precautionary measure. Dry, warm weather and strong winds have caused a number of fires in the country, over the past few days.