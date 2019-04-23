Forest fire in the Pilsen region
Fire fighters doused a potentially life-threating forest fire on the outskirts of Pilsen, on Monday evening. Novinky.cz reports that the fire spread to the northern edge of Pilsen, behind the Lochotín housing estate towards Krkavec Hill.
The fire engulfed the Chotikov forest, before fire fighters managed to bring it under control and prevent it from spreading further. A special fire-dousing helicopter was used in the process.
The area has been cordoned off for the next few days as a precautionary measure. Dry, warm weather and strong winds have caused a number of fires in the country, over the past few days.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny!
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.