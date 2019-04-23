MP Dominik Feri suffers racist attack in Moravia
MP Dominik Feri (TOP 09) who is the youngest parliamentarian in the history of the Czech Republic, was racially attacked by two unidentified men, in the village of Borsice, near Uherske Hradiste, in Moravia, on Sunday afternoon.
Feri, who is partly of Ethiopian descent, suggested on Twitter that the attack had a racial undertone. Feri was rushed to hospital after the incident and received a few stitches.
According to Czech Television, he was discharged from the hospital on Monday and is recovering well. The police are currently investigating the attack and whether it qualifies as a racist crime.
