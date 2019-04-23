Tuesday, 23 April 2019

Wind and fire warning in place on Tuesday

Prague Daily Monitor |
23 April 2019

The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU) warned citizens to be aware of the risks posed by strong winds and dry, warm temperatures and their ability to cause forest fires. Winds with gusts of up to 70km/h are expected on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The CHMU warning suggests that open fires should not be lit in forested areas, including bonfires, barbecues and even cigarette butts.