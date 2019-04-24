Thursday, 25 April 2019

ANO would win elections

Prague Daily Monitor |
24 April 2019

The latest political opinion polls released by the Public Opinion Research Centre of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic (CVVM AVCR) for April 2019, indicate that ANO would win the elections, with 32% of the vote.

It would be followed by the ODS, with 14%, in second place and the Pirate Party and Social Democrats, jointly in third place, with 12.5%.

The Communists with 11%, and the SPD with 6%, would be the other parties in parliament. KDU-CSL, TOP 09, STAN and the Greens, would not make it into parliament, getting less than 5%.