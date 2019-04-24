Hamáček warns ANO over Supreme State Prosecutor
Jan Hamacek, Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the CSSD, the junior partner in the current governing coalition, warned ANO and Prime Minister Andrej Babis that his party would leave the coalition, if the government attempted to remove Supreme State Prosecutor Pavel Zeman from his position.
Hamacek said any vote on Zeman's future, would be the last vote that the government would take, according to Czech Television. Speculation has been rampant over Zeman's future, after Babis replaced Justice Minister Jan Knezinek with former Justice Minister Marie Benesova last week, on President Milos Zeman's recommendation.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.