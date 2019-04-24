Thursday, 25 April 2019

Hamáček warns ANO over Supreme State Prosecutor

Prague Daily Monitor |
Jan Hamacek, Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the CSSD, the junior partner in the current governing coalition, warned ANO and Prime Minister Andrej Babis that his party would leave the coalition, if the government attempted to remove Supreme State Prosecutor Pavel Zeman from his position.

Hamacek said any vote on Zeman's future, would be the last vote that the government would take, according to Czech Television. Speculation has been rampant over Zeman's future, after Babis replaced Justice Minister Jan Knezinek with former Justice Minister Marie Benesova last week, on President Milos Zeman's recommendation.