Thursday, 25 April 2019

International support for Fajt grows stronger

Prague Daily Monitor |
24 April 2019

International support for Jiri Fajt, who was controversially dismissed as the Director of the National Gallery in Prague by Culture Minister Antonin Stanek (CSSD) last week, is growing. Aktualne.cz reports that a number of prominent personalities in the field of culture and arts, have added their names to an international letter of protest, which was addressed to Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO), after Fajt was forced out.

The original letter, which was signed by the heads of twelve world-famous institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Tate Britain in London, and the Art History Museum in Vienna, was supplemented this week, by support from the heads of the National Gallery and the Victoria and Albert Museum, in London, and the Reina Sofia in Spain, amongst others.