International support for Fajt grows stronger
International support for Jiri Fajt, who was controversially dismissed as the Director of the National Gallery in Prague by Culture Minister Antonin Stanek (CSSD) last week, is growing. Aktualne.cz reports that a number of prominent personalities in the field of culture and arts, have added their names to an international letter of protest, which was addressed to Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO), after Fajt was forced out.
The original letter, which was signed by the heads of twelve world-famous institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Tate Britain in London, and the Art History Museum in Vienna, was supplemented this week, by support from the heads of the National Gallery and the Victoria and Albert Museum, in London, and the Reina Sofia in Spain, amongst others.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.