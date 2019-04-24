Thursday, 25 April 2019

Risk of fires in Czechia is amongst the highest in Europe

Prague Daily Monitor |
24 April 2019

Czech Television reports, based on the latest data from the EU's Copernicus Programme, which is the the European system for monitoring the earth, that given the arid, drought-like conditions present on the continent, the Czech Republic is amongst the countries with the highest risk for forest fires.

The risk is amplified by the current bout of war temperatures and strong winds. Only parts of Poland and Germany, face a higher risk. Separately, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU) issued a warning for fires and high winds, for Tuesday afternoon and evening.