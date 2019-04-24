Risk of fires in Czechia is amongst the highest in Europe
Czech Television reports, based on the latest data from the EU's Copernicus Programme, which is the the European system for monitoring the earth, that given the arid, drought-like conditions present on the continent, the Czech Republic is amongst the countries with the highest risk for forest fires.
The risk is amplified by the current bout of war temperatures and strong winds. Only parts of Poland and Germany, face a higher risk. Separately, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU) issued a warning for fires and high winds, for Tuesday afternoon and evening.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.