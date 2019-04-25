Thursday, 25 April 2019

Babiš meets President of National Council of Slovenia

Prague Daily Monitor |
Prime Miniser Andrej Babis (ANO) met with Alojz Kovsca, the President of the National Council of Slovenia, on Wendesday, in Prague.

According to Vlada.cz, the two discussed regional cooperation, the boosting of bilateral trade, illegal migration into the EU from its South Eastern border and the need to complete the integration of West Balkan countries into European and Transatlantic structures.