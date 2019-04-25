Fire warning continues to be in place
The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU) updated its fire warning for the country in light of continued, warm, dry and windy conditions. Conditions are worse in Moravia and the Czech Highlands, and the warning will stay in place till further notice.
However, things are better in better in Bohemia and the warning is in place till Friday night, when a cold front is expected to move across the region, bringing rain and humidity. The fire warning forbid fires, including barbeques, bonfires and even cigarette butts, in open spaces, given the high risk of forest fires.
