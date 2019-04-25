Prague 4 ruling coalition loses power
The ruling coalition in Prague 4, led by Mayor Petr Stepanek of the Greens, and consisting of KDU-CSL, STAN and other independent members, was removed from power, on Wednesday. The coalition had a slim majority with the bare minimum of 23 out of 45 seats, in the Prague 4 assembly.
According to Czech Television, Stepanek was replaced by a new coalition, led by Irena Michalova (ANO) and members from the ODS and TOP 09. The Prague chapter of TOP 09 is against this alliance with ANO, and its leadership criticized the decision of its counterparts in Prague 4, to join the new coalition.
