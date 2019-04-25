Zeman begins China visit
President Milos Zeman departed for Beijing on a State Visit, on Wednesday afternoon. The visit, which will last till April 28th, will see Zeman participate in the second Silk Road – Belt and Road Forum, on Friday, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Zeman will also meet several leading Chinese businesspeople, including Ren Zhengfei, the founder of communications giant Huawei. Zeman is being accompanied by a large Czech delegation of business leaders, ministers, diplomats and sports stars Jaromir Jagr and Pavel Nedved.
