Friday, 26 April 2019

Babis attends V4-Japan meeting in Bratislava

Prague Daily Monitor |
26 April 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) attended the third meeting between the Prime Ministers of the Visegrad States and Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan, on Thursday, in Bratislava. According to Vlada.cz, the focus of the meeting was on cooperation in the fields of trade, science, research and innovation.

Bilaterally Babiš and Abe talked about the further development of economic ties between the Czech Republic and Japan. Babis also invited Abe to visit Prague, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two states.