Babiš suggests that Válková could be new Human Rights Commissioner
Prime Miniser Andrej Babis (ANO) nominated former Justice Minister and ANO politician Helena Valkova, as the new Human Rights Commissioner, according to Czech Television. The cabinet will discuss the proposal next week.
Martina Stepankova, the currently Commissioner announced that she would be stepping down at the end of April 2019 and Valkova, will succeed her from May 1st. if she is nominated. Valkova suggested that she would like to continue as an MP in the Chamber of Deputies, even if she took the position.
