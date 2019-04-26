Saturday, 27 April 2019

Zeman arrives in China

Prague Daily Monitor |
26 April 2019

President Milos Zeman arrived in Beijing on Thursday, to attend the Silk Road – Belt and Road Forum, accompanied by a large delegation of Czech business people, ministers, diplomats and sports starts.

According to Czech Television, Zeman met with representatives of the Bank of China and CITIC on Thursday afternoon, and signed a USD 1 billion memorandum for investment in the Czech Republic with them, He also attended a reception at the Czech Embassy, held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Czech-Chinese diplomatic relations.