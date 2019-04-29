Babiš says new taxes on banks, insurers and mobile operators are possible
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) told Czech Television on Sunday, that a new sectoral tax on banks, insurance companies and mobile operators, could be possible. The Finance Ministry is currently studying the implications.
The ČSSD, Babiš' coalition partner, has been a long-time proponent of a tax on banks in the Czech Republic. A majority of Czech banks are foreign owned and pay large dividends outside the country. The ČSSD has submitted a proposal on the issue to the finance ministry.
Separately, Babiš could propose a tax on mobile operators, because he feels the three current operators have a monopoly-like grip on the market.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.