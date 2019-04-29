Monday, 29 April 2019

Babiš says new taxes on banks, insurers and mobile operators are possible

Prague Daily Monitor |
29 April 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) told Czech Television on Sunday, that a new sectoral tax on banks, insurance companies and mobile operators, could be possible. The Finance Ministry is currently studying the implications.

The ČSSD, Babiš' coalition partner, has been a long-time proponent of a tax on banks in the Czech Republic. A majority of Czech banks are foreign owned and pay large dividends outside the country. The ČSSD has submitted a proposal on the issue to the finance ministry.

Separately, Babiš could propose a tax on mobile operators, because he feels the three current operators have a monopoly-like grip on the market.