China cancels cultural concerts in response to Mayor Hřib
Novinky.cz reports that the Chinese Ministry of Culture has cancelled several concerts and performances of Prague-based cultural organisations in China, in response to Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib's recent meetings in Taiwan and with Tibetan dissidents.
The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra is one such body, which has been affected and its concerts in China in September and October 2019, appear to be cancelled. Mayor Hřib announced that he will work with the City Council, to ensure that other venues were found for any organisations affected.
