Monday, 29 April 2019

Onderka would ask minister Staněk to resign

Prague Daily Monitor |
29 April 2019

Vice Chairman of the Social Democrats Roman Onderka told television host Václav Moravec, on his show on Czech Television, on Sunday that he would ask Culture Minister Antonín Staněk (ČSSD) to resign, if he had the choice.

Onderka said he was against the way Staněk recently forced out Jiří Fajt, the Director of the National Gallery in Prague as well as the Director the Olomouc Museum of Arts, amongst others. Marek Výborny, the new Chairman of the Christian Democrats, also criticized Staněk on the show.