Zeman meets Huawei boss

Prague Daily Monitor |
29 April 2019

President Milos Zeman met with Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei, on Saturday, April 27th, in Beijing. According to Hrad.cz, President Zeman expressed solidarity with Huawei and suggested that the recent campaign by a number of Western nations against Huawei, where its communications equipment was deemed a security threat, was unfair. Zeman also expressed his hope that Huawei would participate in the setting up of 5G networks in the Czech Republic, in the future.