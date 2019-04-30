Wednesday, 1 May 2019

Babiš to attend European Nuclear Energy Forum in Prague

Prague Daily Monitor |
30 April 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) will attend the 14th European Nuclear Energy Forum (ENEF) in Prague, on Tuesday. The Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini and the Deputy European Commissioner for Energy Affairs Gerassimos Thomas will also attend the event. This year's forum will focus on the ageing and long-term operation of nuclear power plants in Europe. ENEF states that it is a unique platform for broad discussion of the opportunities and risks of nuclear energy.