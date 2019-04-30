Gov't office to open its doors to public on May 1st
The Office of the Government will open the doors of its two palaces, to members of the public, on Wednesday May 1st, on the occasion of Labour Day and the 15th anniversary of the accession of the Czech Republic to the EU.
Hrzánský Palace in Hradcany and Lichtenštejn Palace in Kampa, will be open from 9 AM to 5 PM, with free guided tours on offer.
According to Vlada.cz, guests will have the opportunity to learn more about the history of the buildings, see the beautiful interiors and also enjoy the extraordinary view of Prague's skyline from the windows of the palaces.
