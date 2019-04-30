Wednesday, 1 May 2019

Thousands protest Benešová's appointment

Prague Daily Monitor |
30 April 2019

Novinky.cz reports that thousands of people gathered in Prague and other Czech cities on Monday evening, to protest the appointment of Marie Benešová as the new Justice Minister, and in support of an independent judiciary.

The protest was organised by the "Million Moments for Democracy" movement, against what they saw as Prime Minister Andrej Babiš' alleged attempts to subvert justice in the Stork's Nest matter, by appointing a pliant Justice Minister who would choose not prosecute him, in collusion with President Milos Zeman.