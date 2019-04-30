Wednesday, 1 May 2019

Zeman to appoint new ministers on Tuesday

Prague Daily Monitor |
30 April 2019

President Milos Zeman will appoint three new ministers to the cabinet on Tuesday. According to Hrad.cz, Karel Havlíček will be appointed Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Industry and Trade, Vladimir Kremlík will be appointed Minister of Transport and Marie Benešová will be named the Minister of Justice, in a ceremony at Prague Castle in the afternoon. In addition, Alena Schillerova, the current Finance Minister, will also be appointed a Deputy Prime Minister.