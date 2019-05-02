Thursday, 2 May 2019

Babiš attends EU accession celebrations in Warsaw

Prague Daily Monitor |
2 May 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) attended celebrations in Warsaw, on Wednesday May 1st, to mark the 15th anniversary of the Czech Republic and Poland's accession to the European Union.

According to Vlada.cz, Babis visited the Royal Palace and met with Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and the two shared their countries' experiences of EU membership. On May 1st, 2004, Estonia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, joined the EU.