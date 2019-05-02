Klaus says EU accession was necessary at the time, but now it's different
Former President Vaclav Klaus told Czech Television on Wednesday, that he pushed forward the Czech Republic's accession to the European Union, in his time as Prime Minister in the nineties, despite having personal reservations against it, because the country did not have another alternative, at that time.
Klaus was the President of the country, when it joined the group in 2004 and said he had voted against accession in a referendum on the subject, in 2003. Today, he said, the situation is different and the advantages and disadvantages of being a member, have balanced themselves out. However, he added that it would be foolhardy to try and emulate Brexit, in the Czech Republic.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.