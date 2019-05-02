Thursday, 2 May 2019

Klaus says EU accession was necessary at the time, but now it's different

Prague Daily Monitor |
2 May 2019

Former President Vaclav Klaus told Czech Television on Wednesday, that he pushed forward the Czech Republic's accession to the European Union, in his time as Prime Minister in the nineties, despite having personal reservations against it, because the country did not have another alternative, at that time.

Klaus was the President of the country, when it joined the group in 2004 and said he had voted against accession in a referendum on the subject, in 2003. Today, he said, the situation is different and the advantages and disadvantages of being a member, have balanced themselves out. However, he added that it would be foolhardy to try and emulate Brexit, in the Czech Republic.