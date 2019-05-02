Thursday, 2 May 2019

New ministers and deputy PMs appointed

Prague Daily Monitor |
2 May 2019

President Milos Zeman appointed three new ministers to the cabinet on Tuesday. According to Hrad.cz, Karel Havlíček was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Industry and Trade, Vladimir Kremlík was appointed Minister of Transport and Marie Benešová was named the Minister of Justice, in a ceremony at Prague Castle.

In addition, Alena Schillerova, the current Finance Minister, was also appointed as a Deputy Prime Minister.