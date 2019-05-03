Industry and Trade Minister Havlíček names new deputies
Karel Havlicek, who took over as the new Minister for Industry and Trade, on Tuesday, announced that he had chosen his new deputy ministers. According to Seznam Zpravy, Silvana Jirotkova, the current head of Czech Invest, will be the new First Deputy Minister.
In addition, Jan Dejl from the Ministry of Finance, will be the other political appointee, as Deputy Minister. Havlicek had earlier announced he would be replacing the previous political appointees in the positions – Alexandra Rudyšarova and Ivan Pilny (ANO), with experts.
