Huge fire and accident on Prague Ring Road

Prague Daily Monitor |
3 May 2019

A prison service bus collided with two freight lorries on the Prague Ring Road, near Reporyje, in the direction of the airport, on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a huge fire and road closures. The National Police (Policie CR) tweeted that one of the trucks was carrying military equipment.

According to Czech Television, one person was killed in the accident, which necessitated the use of multiple fire trucks and ambulances, and a helicopter to address the situation. The fire was eventually brought under control, but the road was still closed, at the time of writing.