Friday, 3 May 2019

Number of measles cases at University Hospital in Ostrava rises to six

Prague Daily Monitor |
3 May 2019

Czech Television reports that the number of confirmed cases of measles, at the Cardiac Surgery Centre of the University Hospital in Ostrava, has risen to six. Five of the six, are employees of the centre and the other is a trainee.

The hospital spokesperson announced that the centre stopped accepting new patients on Tuesday, and visits have been banned, until further notice. Over 90 people have been affected by measles in the region, since the beginning of the year. The corresponding figure for 2018, was only six.