Number of measles cases at University Hospital in Ostrava rises to six
Czech Television reports that the number of confirmed cases of measles, at the Cardiac Surgery Centre of the University Hospital in Ostrava, has risen to six. Five of the six, are employees of the centre and the other is a trainee.
The hospital spokesperson announced that the centre stopped accepting new patients on Tuesday, and visits have been banned, until further notice. Over 90 people have been affected by measles in the region, since the beginning of the year. The corresponding figure for 2018, was only six.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.