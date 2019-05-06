Monday, 6 May 2019

Dazza and Salpeter win Prague Marathon

Prague Daily Monitor |
6 May 2019

Moroccan-Bahraini athlete El Mahjoub Dazza won the men's race in the 25th Volkswagen Prague Marathon, held on Sunday. According to RunCzech, the organiser, Dazza won the race in a time of 2:05:59 and was closely followed by the Ethiopian pair of Wilde Dawit and Bantie Aychew, who came second and third, respectively.

Israeli athlete Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, set a new race record of 2:19:46, to comfortably win the women's race, finishing almost three minutes ahead of second placed Shitaye Eshete of Ethiopia. The race was run in blustery conditions, with temperatures hovering around 5*C, which affected the performance of many runners.