Dazza and Salpeter win Prague Marathon
Moroccan-Bahraini athlete El Mahjoub Dazza won the men's race in the 25th Volkswagen Prague Marathon, held on Sunday. According to RunCzech, the organiser, Dazza won the race in a time of 2:05:59 and was closely followed by the Ethiopian pair of Wilde Dawit and Bantie Aychew, who came second and third, respectively.
Israeli athlete Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, set a new race record of 2:19:46, to comfortably win the women's race, finishing almost three minutes ahead of second placed Shitaye Eshete of Ethiopia. The race was run in blustery conditions, with temperatures hovering around 5*C, which affected the performance of many runners.
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
