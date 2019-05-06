Monday, 6 May 2019

Prague commemorates anniversary of 1945 uprising

Prague Daily Monitor |
6 May 2019

Prague commemorated the 74th anniversary of the 1945 Prague Uprising on Sunday, May 5th, by remembering the efforts of city's residents against the Nazi occupation. The uprising lasted 4 days, till the Red Army arrived on May 9th, 1945.

The commemoration ceremony took place outside the Czech Radio building, in Vinohrady, where about 170 were killed during the uprising. The ceremony was attended by Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib (Pirates), Jaroslav Kubera (ODS), the Chairman of the Senate and Rene Zavoral, the Director of Czech Radio, amongst others.