Zeman in favour of digital tax
President Milos Zeman told Blesk Zpravy over the weekend that he was in favour of a proposed 7% digital tax on large internet companies, like Facebook and Google. Zeman quoted the example of Austria, where a similar tax is already in place and suggested it had been successful.
Zeman also suggested that he was slightly in favour of a similar tax on mobile operators in the country, given that in his estimation, operators make more than the average, when compared to other European countries.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) also suggested that a tax on operators was possible, especially if the operators continued in the current fashion and did not bring down the price consumers pay for data, fast enough.
