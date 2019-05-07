New car sales fall
Novinky.cz reports that new car sales in the Czech Republic, in the first quarter of the year (January to April), fell by 10.4%, to 82,537 vehicles, according to figures from the Car Importers Association (SDA).
In April alone, sales fell by 5%. The best-selling models include the Skoda Octavia with 7643 units, followed by the Fabia, Rapid and Karoq, from the same stable, and the Dacia Duster.
The most popular colours of new cars are white, grey and blue. Petrol cars made up 70.14% of sales and diesel cars were 27.62%. 29% of these cars were sold to private buyers, with the rest making up corporate fleets.
