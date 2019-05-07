Thousands protest Benešová and Babiš at Old Town Square
Czech Television reports that thousands of people thronged to the Old Town Square, in Prague, on Monday, May 6th, to protest the recent appointment of Marie Benešová as Justice Minister. Organised by the Million Moments for Democracy (Milion chvilek pro demokracii) collective, the protest followed up on demonstrations from the previous week against Benesova's appointment, in favour of an independent judiciary. The group believes that Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) is trying to alter the outcome of an investigation and a possible prosecution, resulting from the Stork's Nest matter.
