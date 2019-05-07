Wednesday, 8 May 2019

Válková to be new Human Rights Commissioner

Prague Daily Monitor |
7 May 2019

Helena Válková, who is currently an MP in the Chamber of Deputies, for the ruling ANO party, will be the new Human Rights Commissioner. This was announced by the cabinet, after its meeting on Monday, May 6th. Válková, who is a lawyer and Professor of Law, served as the Justice Minister in the previous government, led by Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD).

According to Vlada.cz, Valkova said she would focus her efforts on vulnerable children, the elderly, the socially and physically disabled, and those whose rights are limited.