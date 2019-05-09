Friday, 10 May 2019

City applies for permission to reconstruct Průmyslový palác

Pavel Vyhanek, one of Prague’s Deputy Mayors, told Czech Television on Tuesday that the City of Prague, had finally applied for permission to begin the reconstruction of the famed Prumyslovy Palac. The palace, which is located in the Prague Exhibition Grounds, suffered extensively in a fire that broke out 11 years ago, causing CZK 1 billion, worth of damage. Once the permit has been approved by the Prague 7 municipality and the city finishes with a public tender for the reconstruction process, actual work is expected to begin in the summer of 2020.