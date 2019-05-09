Friday, 10 May 2019

Insurers to stop paying for spectacles

9 May 2019

Aktualne.cz reports that public health insurers will end their co-payments for spectacles, for those who have problems with their vision. The changes will come into place from August 2019, and insurance companies will only cover the cost of glasses, for children up to the age of 14, and in e cases, continue to co-pay the cost of high-powered lenses, after that.

Currently patients receive a co-payment from insurance companies for frames as well as lenses of all powers. Insurers say that the changes will allow them to subsidise other, more urgent medical accessories like hearing aids and blood glucose monitors, with the savings.