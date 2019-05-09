Invalidovna opens its doors
The colossal Invalidovna complex in the heart of the city’s Karlin district, will be open to the public, for the next few months. According to Czech Television, by the National Heritage Institute (NPU) lent out part of the complex to the ‘Initiative for Inavlidovna’ citizens group and it officially opened its doors on Tuesday.
On the agenda, in the coming months, will be live music, theatre and dance performances, lectures and public discussions. The complex, which was built in the 18th century as accommodation for military veterans, has been in disuse since the Prague Floods of 2002. It was recognised as a National Cultural Monument in 2017.
