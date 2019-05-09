Staněk explains why he fired Fajt
Czech Television reports that Culture Minister Antonin Stanek (CSSD) responded to a critical letter from the heads of several prominent international galleries and explained why he removed Jiri Fajt, as the Director of National Gallery, in Prague. In the letter, which was sent on Tuesday, Stanek explains that Fajt acted unlawfully and was irresponsible with the National Gallery’s finances, amongst other things. Stanek explained that an audit revealed a number of overpriced contracts that Fajt had entered into, in contradiction of budgetary regulations.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.