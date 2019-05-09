Saturday, 11 May 2019

Staněk explains why he fired Fajt

Prague Daily Monitor |
9 May 2019

Czech Television reports that Culture Minister Antonin Stanek (CSSD) responded to a critical letter from the heads of several prominent international galleries and explained why he removed Jiri Fajt, as the Director of National Gallery, in Prague. In the letter, which was sent on Tuesday, Stanek explains that Fajt acted unlawfully and was irresponsible with the National Gallery’s finances, amongst other things. Stanek explained that an audit revealed a number of overpriced contracts that Fajt had entered into, in contradiction of budgetary regulations.