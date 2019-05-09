Zeman appoints new generals
President Milos Zeman appointed a number of new officers to the rank of general, on the occasion of Victory Day, on Wednesday, May 8th. According to Hrad.cz, among those promoted included Emil Bocek, one of the last surviving Czech veterans of World War II, whose rank was raised to the level of Army General (in retirement). Controversially, Michal Koudelka, the Director of the Security Information Service (BIS), was once again, not promoted by Zeman, despite the government nominating him for the third time. The BIS had previously warned against Russian and Chinese threats, which Zeman objected to.
