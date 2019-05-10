ČSSD asks Culture Minister Staněk to fix the problem
Czech Television reports that the leadership of the Social Democrats has asked Culture Minister Antonín Staněk to address the chaos at the National Gallery in Prague and at the Museum of Arts in Olomouc. Staněk had earlier fired Jiri Fajt the Director of National Gallery, leading to a huge international outcry.
Staněk will have till the end of May, to arrange for a public call for the new heads of both institutions. Staněk expects to have the new people in place, in the second half of the year.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.