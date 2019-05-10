Saturday, 11 May 2019

ČSSD asks Culture Minister Staněk to fix the problem

Czech Television reports that the leadership of the Social Democrats has asked Culture Minister Antonín Staněk to address the chaos at the National Gallery in Prague and at the Museum of Arts in Olomouc. Staněk had earlier fired Jiri Fajt the Director of National Gallery, leading to a huge international outcry.

Staněk will have till the end of May, to arrange for a public call for the new heads of both institutions. Staněk expects to have the new people in place, in the second half of the year.