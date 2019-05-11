Saturday, 11 May 2019

Babiš attends informal EU summit in Romania

Prague Daily Monitor |
10 May 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) attended an informal gathering of EU leaders in Sibiu, in Romania, on Thursday, May 9th. The leaders discussed the EU's strategic agenda in the coming five-year period (2019 to 2024).

According to Vlada.cz, Babis met with the heads of the other V4 states briefly, before the meeting. The gathering itself began with a short meeting with the President of the European Parliament and was followed by a working lunch on the theme of the EU's role in the world.