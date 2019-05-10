Friday, 10 May 2019

Customs department finds fake shoes at luxury store in Prague

Prague Daily Monitor |
Czech Television reports that customs officers found a number of high-end counterfeit limited-edition Nike shoes, at a luxury-goods store, located on Na Prikope street, in Prague 1. The shoes were being sold for thousands of crowns and the total value of the counterfeited haul, was in excess of CZK 800,000.

The customs department was warned by Nike, after an anonymous tip to the trademark holder. The shop owner claims that she did not know they were fakes and the customs department is trying to ascertain the origin of the shoes.