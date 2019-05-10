EU election results to depend on turnout
Market research firm Median suggests, in its pre-election opinion polls that the results for the European Union Parliamentary elections, to be held at the end of May 2019, will depend on voter turnout.
If the voter turnout is 30%, the ruling party ANO, will win the elections in the country, with 25% of the vote. However, if the turnout drops to 15%, ANO is expected to get only 22% of the vote.
The parties on the left, will also suffer with a lower turnout. The parties on the centre-right and the liberal parties, including the Pirates, ODS and the TOP 09, STAN and Greens coalition, will benefit with a lower turnout.
