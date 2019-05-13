Tuesday, 14 May 2019

ANO and Pirates lose some support in April opinion polls

Prague Daily Monitor |
13 May 2019

The latest political opinion polls for the month of April, created by Kantar CZ for Czech Television, suggest that ANO and the Pirates, the two largest parties in the country, have lost some support.

ANO would receive 30% of the vote, followed by the Pirates at 16%. Both are down 3%, from the previous month's results. ODS would be third with 13.5%, followed by SPD at 8.5%.

CSSD, KDU-CSL, KSCM and STAN would get between 5.5% and 6.5% of the vote. TOP 09 would not make it into parliament.