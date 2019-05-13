ANO and Pirates lose some support in April opinion polls
The latest political opinion polls for the month of April, created by Kantar CZ for Czech Television, suggest that ANO and the Pirates, the two largest parties in the country, have lost some support.
ANO would receive 30% of the vote, followed by the Pirates at 16%. Both are down 3%, from the previous month's results. ODS would be third with 13.5%, followed by SPD at 8.5%.
CSSD, KDU-CSL, KSCM and STAN would get between 5.5% and 6.5% of the vote. TOP 09 would not make it into parliament.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.