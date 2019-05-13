Czechia to demand new EU Commissioner roles
Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech Television in an interview that his government would ask for a new role for its nominee, in the incoming European Commission. The new commission will take shape after the EU Parliamentary elections, later this month.
Vera Jourova is currently the Czech Commissioner for Justice, Consumer Protection and Gender Equality. Babis suggested that the government would prefer to have a stronger role, preferably that of Commissioner for Trade or the Internal Market.
