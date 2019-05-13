Tuesday, 14 May 2019

Disraeli: What we anticipate seldom occurs; what we least expected generally happens

By Pepper de Callier | Prague Leadership Institute |
13 May 2019

It is emotional awareness a leader needs in order to bring together a cohesive team that together can successfully deal with the disruption Disraeli describes, because good leaders know that they can't do it alone. This is what leadership looks like in the 21st century.