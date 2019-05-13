Disraeli: What we anticipate seldom occurs; what we least expected generally happens
It is emotional awareness a leader needs in order to bring together a cohesive team that together can successfully deal with the disruption Disraeli describes, because good leaders know that they can't do it alone. This is what leadership looks like in the 21st century.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.