Jan Munk, leader of Jewish community dies
Czech Television reports that Jan Munk, the Chairman of the Prague Jewish Community, passed away on Sunday, after a long illness. He was 72 years old. Previously, Munk served as the Director of the Terezin Memorial and was instrumental in reshaping the content of the memorial's permanent exhibitions and displays.
Munk was a larger-than-life figure, in the Jewish community in Prague and played a key role in keeping the community together. Munk's funeral will take place on the afternoon of Monday, May 13th, at the New Jewish Cemetery in Prague.
